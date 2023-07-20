2,241 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $162.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

