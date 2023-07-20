ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.01. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.