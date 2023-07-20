Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 503 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 170.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $482.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.85 and its 200-day moving average is $445.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $483.20.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

