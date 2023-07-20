CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

