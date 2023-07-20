Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 659.1% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after buying an additional 2,198,601 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

