Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $312.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.13 and a 200 day moving average of $288.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

