Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.82.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $507.80 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

