Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.