Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 136.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $91.63 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.