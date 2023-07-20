Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 432.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 105,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

