Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

