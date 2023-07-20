Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $186.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

