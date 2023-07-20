General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lifted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 157.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.23 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

