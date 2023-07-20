Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE VMC opened at $221.34 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

