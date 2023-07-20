Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $189.90.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.