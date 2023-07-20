Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

