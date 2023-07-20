Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Markel Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

MKL opened at $1,402.16 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,353.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,339.36.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

