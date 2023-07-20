Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $72,000 in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $342,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

