Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 249,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 353,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Macerich Trading Up 4.1 %

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

