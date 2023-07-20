Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE ZBH opened at $140.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

