Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $194.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

