Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.