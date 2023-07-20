SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITC opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

