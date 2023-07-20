Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

