Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600,720 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.