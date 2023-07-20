Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 211,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.63 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

