Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

TXN opened at $183.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.