640 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,852,000.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOF. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

