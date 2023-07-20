Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 20.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

