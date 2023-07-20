Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 15,630 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $395.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 45.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

