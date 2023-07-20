abrdn plc Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

abrdn plc increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of DexCom worth $31,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $138.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,500. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

