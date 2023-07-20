Simmons Bank Has $256,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.0 %

Ameren stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

