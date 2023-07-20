Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 801.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

