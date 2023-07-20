State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.13 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average of $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.