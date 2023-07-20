Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

