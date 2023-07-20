Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,383,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after purchasing an additional 271,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,031,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

