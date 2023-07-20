NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $470.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

