SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 193 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.49.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $470.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

