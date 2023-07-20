WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 51,203 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 51,203 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 79,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 36,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.49.

NVDA stock opened at $470.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.84 and a 200-day moving average of $289.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

