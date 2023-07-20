Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.