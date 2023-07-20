Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,132,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,808,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13,911.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,346 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

