Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

