Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 23,172 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 204.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

