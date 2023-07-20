Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Position Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 126.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

