Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 14,318 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of FOX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

