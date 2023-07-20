Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 508,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.