The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.