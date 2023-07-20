Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 9,103 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.