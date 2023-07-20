Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

