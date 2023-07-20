Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,871,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average of $226.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

